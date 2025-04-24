Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,208 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hayward by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

