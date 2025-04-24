Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 892 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 108,907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 237,083 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 111,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNL opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

