Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 110,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.6 %

WOOF stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $964.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.