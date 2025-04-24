Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 46,550 TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TSS in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TSS during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

TSS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSSI opened at $7.35 on Thursday. TSS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $175.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88.

TSS Company Profile

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

