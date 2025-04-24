Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,090 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.