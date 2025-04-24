Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 953 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 779.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

