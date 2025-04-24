Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 304,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Vontier stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

