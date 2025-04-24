Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avantor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

