Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.