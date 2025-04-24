Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $470.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CBNK. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

