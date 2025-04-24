Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLJP opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.