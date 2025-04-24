Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $343,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,033,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 376,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The company had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

