Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $367,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 415,821 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,642,000 after acquiring an additional 138,172 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.0708 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

