Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $402,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1747 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.