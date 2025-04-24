Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $439,000 Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,857 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMAR. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of YMAR stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

