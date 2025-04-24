Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $475,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 842,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 764,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 399,861 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of EQNR opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

