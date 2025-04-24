Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $518,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

