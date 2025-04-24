Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $556,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 572,531 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $22,464,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,510.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 336,823 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE POR opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

