Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $363,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

