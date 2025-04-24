Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $430,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.