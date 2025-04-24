Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $441,000 in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 711,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 261,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter.

PTRB opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

