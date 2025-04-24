Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $448,000 in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 350.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 503,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

