Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $490,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

