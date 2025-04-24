Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,688,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 1,453,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 939,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 619,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

