Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,857 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $35.39 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,720. This trade represents a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,831 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.