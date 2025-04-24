Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDIV opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.