Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 431 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 1,845,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

