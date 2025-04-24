Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,825 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

