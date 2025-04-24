Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 493,952 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493,952 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,791,000 after acquiring an additional 186,994 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,313,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $130,731,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

