Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 647 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

