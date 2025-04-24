Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 673 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,181,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of IDLV opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
