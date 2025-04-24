Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $380,000 Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 254,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

