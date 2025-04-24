Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,275,000 after buying an additional 416,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,708,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

