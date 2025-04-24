Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $418,000 Stock Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 533,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFPM opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several research firms have commented on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

