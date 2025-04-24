Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.