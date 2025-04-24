Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 364,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sasol by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 68,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,772 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sasol stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

