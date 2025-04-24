Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Simmons First National by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.28%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.