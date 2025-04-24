Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SNN opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

