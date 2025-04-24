Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAH. Stephens raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

SAH stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

