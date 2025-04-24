Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 806.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after acquiring an additional 359,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $4,209,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.45%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

