Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after buying an additional 2,670,253 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 853,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,751,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,534,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,038,000 after acquiring an additional 666,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.