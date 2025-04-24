Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after buying an additional 2,670,253 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 853,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,751,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,534,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,038,000 after acquiring an additional 666,635 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.