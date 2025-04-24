Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 818.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

