Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,343 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 819.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $58,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

