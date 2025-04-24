Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI opened at $302.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.90. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

