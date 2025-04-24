Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 943 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 842.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SJW Group by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 87,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,840,000 after purchasing an additional 72,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,256,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

