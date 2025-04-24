Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 964 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 816.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 97.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Banner by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Banner by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.94. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

