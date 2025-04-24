Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 762.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

