Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 815.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Bank by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

