Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 808.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. The trade was a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

