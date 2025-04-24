Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 827.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.